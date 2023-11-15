South Fulton Police looking for whomever killed Troy Moody

article

South Fulton Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of Troy Moody.

SFPD says they responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence in the 6400 block of Newborn Drive near Stonewall Tell Road on Oct. 3.

Inside the home, they found Moody, who had obviously been assaulted before his death.

MAP OF THE AREA

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.



