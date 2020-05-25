South Fulton Police 'intercept' nearly 2 dozen ATVs illegally used on roads and private properties

A weekend roundup led to at least 20 ATVs being removed from the streets of the City of South Fulton.

It is illegal to operate one of the vehicles on city streets.

The roundup took place Sunday near Merk Road and Camp Creek Parkway.

"A lot of these individuals are not from our city," says Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, "They enjoy the hills and the trails, but we've outgrown that we've outgrown that as a community."

Councilwoman Gumbs, who lives near the area where the crackdown happened, says this is a multi-agency effort. "It's very frustrating because it happens (at) three o'clock in the morning, two o'clock in the morning, all times of the day," Gumbs told FOX 5's Kerry Charles.

Last Thursday, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows used a YouTube video to alert residents about a Memorial Day weekend enforcement.

"It's strictly prohibited for ATVs to operate on city streets in the City of South Fulton," Chief Meadows said in the video. "We'll have police officers and our traffic unit focused primarily on those activities."

It's not clear how many people were arrested as part of the crackdown or what charges they could face.

