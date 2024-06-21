South Fulton police and fire departments pay tribute to beloved cat

South Fulton's fire and police departments are mourning the loss of their cherished station cat, Detective S.F. Gucci.

Known for his love of fine cat food and his excellent rodent control, Gucci arrived in 2018 and quickly became a beloved member of the team.

Gucci was killed by a stray dog, according to the police department.

He leaves behind a devoted fire family at Cascade, Station 2, and an equally adoring police department, according to a post on Facebook. Gucci’s memory will reportedly live on in the hearts of those who knew him.