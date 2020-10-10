Expand / Collapse search
South Fulton police chief, wife test positive for COVID-19

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Chief Meadows

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The chief of police in the City of South Fulton has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department confirmed late Friday.

Chief Keith Meadows along with his wife Tanya have both tested positive for COVID-19. The department said both are currently quarantining and recovering at their home.

"The public should not be concerned as to officers responding to their homes. Officers are wearing masks and have personal protective equipment (PPE) available while responding to calls. We are also continuing to sanitize the precincts and take all of the necessary precautions to reduce transmissions per CDC guidelines.  We are looking forward to Chief and Tanya making a speedy recovery," said Lt. Jubal Rogers, Public Information Officer.

Six employees of the department who have had close contact with Chief Meadows have been notified.

The City of South Fulton Police Department said this has not impacted the services provided by the department.

