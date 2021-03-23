South Fulton officials crack down on nightclubs accused of illegal activity

The City of South Fulton is cracking down on two nightclubs facing allegations of illegal activities.

Officials have already suspended the alcohol licenses at two businesses, but more permanent restrictions could be on the way.

According to officials, the crackdown comes after several months of crime and illegal activity.

Last month, police say a security guard shot someone during a dispute at Club South Beach on Old National Highway on Valentine's Day.

Then just last week, police responded to a different shooting at Burn Lounge on Roosevelt Highway.

Chief of Police Keith Meadows said the department has received multiple reports of aggravated assaults and shootings at the two nightclubs in the past five months.

So after all this, the police department, city leaders, and the mayor want to take more aggressive actions.

"In the interest of public safety, we have removed alcohol licenses at these businesses," Meadows said in a statement. "Both businesses can still operate, but they cannot serve alcohol."

The crackdown isn't anything new.

South Fulton police permanently shut down The Bodega Fish, Chicken, and Shrimp restaurant on Old National Highway in November after police investigated code violations including selling alcohol without a license, illegal drug sales, human trafficking, and even a homicide.

