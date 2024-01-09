South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau apologizes for pro-Palestine remarks at official function

Mayor Khalid Kamau apologized for recent personal comments at an official event. The South Fulton mayor says he did it as a compromise to avoid a censure vote from the city council. This comes after at least one city council member stated that Mayor Khalid Kamau was not authorized to speak on behalf of the city.

The mayor showed some contrition for comments he made on the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas. "I apologized," said the mayor, who goes simply by "Mayor Khalid." "I regret that it happened this way. I regret it was so public."

The mayor this past Saturday spoke out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza at a swearing-in ceremony for several city council members. "The time is always right to do what’s right," the mayor said.

At least one council member says the mayor did not have the authority to speak on behalf of South Fulton at an official event without the city council’s consent. When asked if he needed the city council's consent to make a statement in an official capacity, the mayor responded, "No. There have been dozens of mayors across the country who’ve made statement about the Israel-Hamas war publicly on city hall steps."

Council member Linda Pritchett was set to motion to formally reprimand the mayor through a censure at Tuesday night’s meeting. "There was not a censure," Pritchett said.

The council opted to accept the mayor’s apology in lieu of a reprimand. It was a compromise to avoid a censure," the mayor said.

Pritchett called the mayor’s apology insincere. "It was disingenuous. He gave us a half apology."

The mayor asserts his right and duty to speak up against injustice.

This fight is not over. Pritchett plans to reintroduce the motion to reprimand the mayor later this month.