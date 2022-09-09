Police: Fentanyl pills, heroin seized during search of South Fulton Home

article

South Fulton police say they've seized thousands of pills, and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine during a search of a home.

Officials say on Sept. 2, South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Units, South Metro SWAT, and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a home off of Stonewall Tell Road.

In their search of the home, officials say they found various controlled substances including 3,000 amphetamine pills, 195 grams of Xanax, 564 grams of methamphetamine, 864 grams of heroin, 27 grams of powdered cocaine, 31 grams of crack cocaine, and 2050 grams of marijuana.

Investigators also seized around 700 fentanyl pills, MDMA, liquid promethazine, cash, numerous cell phones, and two handguns - one of which had been reported stolen from Atlanta.

"This case highlights the successful outcome when the community and law enforcement partners come together to eliminate crime in South Fulton," said Police Chief Keith Meadows. "Dangerous drugs such as these have no place in our communities."

Officials have not said if anyone is in custody or what charges are expected in connection with the raid.