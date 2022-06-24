Police arrest couple in raid of suspected South Fulton drug house

Police have arrested a South Fulton couple in a raid of what they called a drug house.

Officers say a months-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations ended with the raid a home on Kimberly Mill Road near Cascade Road.

The investigation began after neighbors tipped off the police about some suspicious activity in the home.

"This house had a lot of vehicle traffic - had a lot of foot traffic," South Fulton Police Lt. Shannon McKesey said. "If it's not on the up-and-up we do what we need to do to shut it down."

In their search, police confiscated 322 grams of marijuana, 68 grams of cocaine, 86 grams of MDMA, 189 grams of THC, five guns, three cars, and $3,000 in cash.

Investigators say they caught 42-year-old Jamal Cooper in the act of trying to get rid of half a kilogram - or about a pound - of cocaine.

"The target actually began flushing a lot of narcotics down the toilet," McKesey said. "It’s crazy that people go the extent that even though we ways to retrieve it—they do flush it."

Police charged Cooper with trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of THC-infused edibles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials say the South Fulton man had an extensive narcotic and weapon history.

"He’s had numerous drugs, weapons charges, simple battery charge, also a convicted felon in possession of a firearm," McKesey said.

They also charged Cooper's girlfriend, 44-year-old Tabitha Hamiel, with marijuana possession.