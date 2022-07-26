Clerk shot, killed during South Fulton convenience store robbery

article

Police are searching for the shooter who gunned down a convenience store clerk in South Fulton on Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the Quick Pick Food Mart located in the 5200 block of Welcome All Road. South Fulton police said officers found a 44-year-old store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the clerk dead at the scene.

Investigators said the deadly shooting started as a robbery. They spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to witnesses. Details leading up to the deadly shooting were still under investigation.

"[The clerk] was a good guy. He didn't deserve what happened here today, you know," said customer Terrance Williams. "I just seen him yesterday, that's what's crazy."

The clerk’s name has not been released.

"It makes me more angry than anything that somebody could do somebody like that that I personally know," said Williams. "It kind of makes me want to just yell like 'What the... going on?'"

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

