Arrest made in series of dating app armed robberies in South Fulton

South Fulton police have made an arrest in their investigation into a series of armed robberies targeting gay men using a popular dating app.

Investigators identified the suspect as 19-year-old Zechariah Warren. They said he was positively identified in six cases, but officials believe now more victims will come forward. They have not said what he will be charged with.

At least a dozen victims have reported being lured to a stretch of Old National Highway in the city of South Fulton by someone they connected with on dating apps like Grindr. According to police, several men were catfished and told to meet their date at the Camelot Club Condominiums. Once at the scene, the victims say they were robbed at gunpoint.

"People are being enticed on these dating sites," South Fulton Police Lt. Ronnie Wyatt told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "They are being tricked [into] meeting up with people. And once they are getting there, they are actually taking money from them and things like that."

SOUTH FULTON DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE STRING OF ROBBERIES TARGETING GAY MEN ON DATING APPS

The victims were unfamiliar with the area, making them easy targets.

Wednesday, officials returned to the condominiums where they said they made an arrest in connection with the case.

FOX 5 cameras were at the scene when officers put Warren in handcuffs and took him into custody.

Officials recommend that people using dating apps exercise caution and be careful before agreeing to meet at somewhere you don't know.

"Because anytime you are meeting someone for the first time you never know who it is until you get there," said Wyatt, "Once you get there is not the time to say 'maybe this isn't a good thing'. You should do all those things prior to meeting up with that person."