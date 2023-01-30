South Fulton detectives investigate string of robberies targeting gay men on dating apps

South Fulton police detectives said they are investigating a string of robberies in the Old National Highway that seem to be targeting gay men on dating apps.

Detectives said victims have been set up to meet near the highway where they have been robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether there is more than one suspect in the case. They said one of the apps being used to lure victims is Grindr, a social media dating platform used primarily by gay men. Several male victims have been targeted, according to the detectives.

"Our detectives are diligently working to identify these suspects responsible for these violent crimes, said Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers. "Targeting victims due to their sexual orientation is not only against state law, but also federal law. We will continue to investigate and bring justice to these victims. Predators lurk online, sadly. We want to remind dating app users to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement."

Anyone with information helpful to this case can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.