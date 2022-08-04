South Fulton cops help mother, children found sleeping in park

article

Officers in South Fulton are receiving praise for providing a family in need find a few days of shelter.

The South Fulton Police Department said Wednesday, while searching for a missing person in Creel Park, officers came across a mother and her children, ages 10 and 14 years old, sleeping outside under a pavilion.

Lt. P. Triplett and Sgt. R. Foster took the family to a hotel room and bought a room for them to stay for a few nights, the department said. Police are also providing state and local resources for shelter.

"I am very proud of our officers going the extra mile while protecting and serving," Capt. A Massey said in a statement.

The police department said officers from other shifts are donating food as well.