South Cobb High School student hit by vehicle while walking to school

Cobb County police are investigating an incident that seriously injured a 15-year-old South Cobb High School student early Wednesday morning.

Officials say officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian shortly before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Austell Road and Clay Road. That intersection is close to South Cobb High School.

According to investigators, a gray 2021 Kia Rio driven by a 22-year-old man was traveling east on Clay Road and passed through the intersection while the light was green. When he reached the eastern side of Clay Road, officials say he hit a 15-year-old boy who had stepped into the roadway.

Medics rushed the teen to WEllstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Police have not released the teen's identity.

Officials with the Cobb County School District tell FOX 5 that the pedestrian injured in the crash was a student who was hit while on the way to school.

"We appreciate the quick response of Cobb County Police," a district spokesperson said, "Our thoughts are with the student."

Investigators with the Cobb County Police's STEP Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

At this time, it is unknown if the driver would be charged in connection with the crash.

If you have any information about the crash, contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.