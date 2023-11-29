South Carolina truck driver accused of stealing 41,000 pounds of chicken

article

A South Carolina truck driver is in custody after police say he was part of a crime most "fowl" involving a shipment he was supposed to deliver.

According to officials, 55-year-old Christopher Thomas of Florence, South Carolina, was hired by Pilgrim's Pride to deliver around 41,000 pounds of chicken to two locations in Milton, Georgia.

Instead of making his delivery, investigators believe Thomas sold part of the load and was planning on selling more before his arrest.

Following a tip, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office traveled to where they said Thomas was going to meet with a buyer and performed a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies searched Thomas' truck and found pallets loaded with cases of frozen chicken that they say were stolen from Pilgrim's Pride.

In total, officials say Thomas sold about 33,000 pounds - the majority of the $80,000 shipment.

Thomas is facing charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

He is currently in custody at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.