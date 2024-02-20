S.C. driver 'running late' takes shortcut through Lavonia cemetery, damages graves

article

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, not to be confused with the one in Georgia, found itself in the midst of an unusually spooky chase. A driver thought she would take a shortcut through a grave site, and it didn't end well for her, according to officials.

"In case you saw or heard the law enforcement commotion," a spokesperson for the Lavonia Police Department in Georgia posted to Facebook. "Well, it wasn’t us."

The department shared the incident to their Facebook page, ensuring constituents that the chase didn't begin in the Peach State, and that they were not involved.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A South Carolina deputy chase ended in a Lavonia cemetery. (Credit: Lavonia Police Department)

They said deputies in South Carolina chased a female driver who was "late for an appointment" down I-85. Officials say she crossed state lines and decided to cut through the Lavonia City Burgess Cemetery.

After damaging several graves, officials say the woman hopped out of the car and tried her luck on foot. It turns out, she wasn't that fast.

Lavonia police say the woman will spend some time with Franklin County's Sheriff Steve Thomas before being sent back to South Carolina.