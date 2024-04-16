17-year-old girl, man shot during family gathering at SE Atlanta park

A late-night shooting at a family gathering in Atlanta sent a 17-year-old girl and a man to the hospital.

Police say the victims were attending a family gathering at the South Bend Center for Art and Culture. The southeast Atlanta park is located near Lakewood Stadium.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, an argument broke out that escalated into gunfire, officials said. The girl ended up getting shot in the stomach. The man, described as being in his 50s, was shot in his right leg.

Paramedics rushed both to Grady Memorial Hospital. As of the last check, the victims were expected to survive their injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Detectives said it's possible the victims knew the gunman, but wouldn't tell FOX 5 how many shooters they are looking for and have not released any descriptions of possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.