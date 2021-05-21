Law group awards $100K in scholarships to South Atlanta High School seniors

A local law firm gave a total of $100,000 in scholarship money to a group of South Atlanta High School seniors.

The Witherite Law Group presented 40 students with $2,500 each during a celebration at the high school on Thursday.

The awards are part of the law firm's "Making A Difference" college scholarship fund.

The law group says it has given out over $250,000 in scholarships to 150 Georgia and Texas students over the last six years

"It is an honor for our firm to partner with South Atlanta High School over the past three years to provide 70 students with scholarships to pursue their dreams," law group founder Amy Witherite said in a statement. "These students are passionate about changing the world and we are proud to be a part of their journey."

What's more, all recipients who maintain a 2.5 GPA and take at least six credit hours are eligible to renew the reward.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.