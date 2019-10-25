'Souper Jenny' kicks off soup season on Good Day Atlanta

Jenny Levison also known as "Souper Jenny" visits Good Day Atlanta to give a hearty vegetable soup recipe.

Souper Jenny is a collection of four, cozy neighborhood cafes serving the Atlanta community fresh and delicious food since 1996. Jenny Levison, our founder and chief "soup slinger," still works daily creating new and exciting recipes for her loyal clientele.

For more information on Souper Jenny click here.

See recipe below:

10 vegetable soup

These are my favorite 10 vegetables, but feel free to use your own!

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 sprigs rosemary, leaves off, chopped fine

1/2 a yellow onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped (optional)

2 cups carrots, chopped

2 cups celery chopped

2 cups sweet potato or butternut squash, chopped

2 cups zucchini, chopped

2 cups squash, chopped

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

One 14 ounce can chopped Italian tomatoes

2 cups cauliflower, chopped

2 cups fresh mushrooms, chopped

5 quarts vegetable broth

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 rind from a piece of parmesan (optional)

1 1/2 cup shredded aged parmesan

Heat soup pot. Add onion and rosemary and saute until soft. Add all the other ingredients except the fresh parsley.

Bring soup to a boil and then lower and simmer for one hour. Take the rind out. Add parsley and if you wish, add the shredded parmesan or serve it on the side!