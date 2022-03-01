Sonny Perdue named Chancellor of University System of Georgia

article

Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Donald Trump, has been named as Chancellor of the University System of Georgia on Tuesday.

The Board of Regents selected Perdue as their top choice for the office but paused the search in April 2021. A grassroots group of Georgia college students protested Perdue's selection to be the next chancellor.

"The Board is excited to work with someone who has both the leadership and executive experience that Gov. Perdue does and who is passionate about the University System of Georgia’s core mission of teaching, research and service," Board Chair Harold Reynolds said. "Gov. Perdue is a product of the university system, and knows well the challenges both USG and this state face in filling critical workforce needs and meeting industry demands for highly skilled graduates. Our students and institutions are world-class, and we have hired a leader who will keep USG moving forward as one of the best public university systems in the nation."

The Board of Regents, overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp, said Perdue's resume ultimately made him the best pick.

"I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and look forward to working together with them, our campus leadership and faculties, our elected representatives and most importantly, our students, to provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be successful and to produce even more outstanding results," Perdue said. "This may be the most important job yet. I can’t think of a better way to make a difference than to help prepare the next generation – educating them for prosperity, themselves, their families and ultimately our state. I’m excited to get started."

The new title adds to a long list for the Perry, Georgia, native who graduated from Warner Robins High School and earned a veterinarian degree from the University of Georgia.

The board thanked Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration Teresa MacCartney who had been serving as acting chancellor.

"Teresa has been an incredible leader and strong supporter of USG students and the people who serve our public colleges and universities no matter the challenges we have faced over the past year," Reynolds said. "The Board is grateful for her steady hand and keen insight, and we know the university system is better for her commitment and continued service to students and the state."

Perdue will assume his new role as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia starting on April 1.

