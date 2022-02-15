Sonny Perdue named sole finalist for chancellor of Georgia universities, provoking outcry from students

Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Donald Trump, has been selected as the sole finalist for Chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

The Board of Regents selected Perdue as their top choice for the office but paused the search in April 2021. A grassroots group of Georgia college students protested Perdue's selection to be the next chancellor.

The Board of Regents, overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp, said Perdue's resume ultimately made him the best pick.

"USG and its institutions have an international reputation of innovation, workforce preparation and student success and that attracted an outstanding group of candidates for the Board to explore," said Board Chair Harold Reynolds. "Ultimately, Gov. Perdue stood out for his impressive experience and leadership in public service as well as a vast understanding not only of Georgia and its communities but of the issues facing the university system as we move forward."

The new title adds to a long list for the Perry, Georgia, native who graduated from Warner Robins High School and earned a veterinarian degree from the University of Georgia.

"I consider being named the finalist as the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia to be a wonderful capstone to a career of public service," Perdue said. "Education is the most important issue at the federal, state and local level and it’s why, as a legislator, I sought to be chair of the Senate Higher Education committee to work on important initiatives with Gov. Zell Miller and former USG Chancellor Steve Portch.

"Higher education is where I wanted to have a real impact as governor, only to be stymied by twin recessions. It is what I benefited from as Agriculture Secretary, where I saw daily the benefits of university research. I want to make a difference by providing leadership and resources so that faculty can thrive in their teaching, research and service and students are inspired and supported so they graduate, find rewarding careers and become productive citizens. I am honored to be considered for such an important role."

Students representing the Students Against Sonny movement responded to the announcement on Tuesday, saying Kemp methodically replaced regents with people whose opinions aligned with his.

A statement from the organization reads, in part:

"As the students who organized tirelessly alongside our allies last spring to #StopSonny, we know that the fight does not end just because millionaires and politicians put themselves before our futures. Each of us grew up while Sonny Perdue was Georgia’s Governor, and under his leadership Georgia began two decades of defunding over $10 billion dollars from the classrooms we attended daily. We deserve better, and so do the children who come after us."

The Board of Regents will take action on the Chancellor position at a future board meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

