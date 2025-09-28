Son of ‘The Wire’ actor Tray Chaney surprised with Falcons-Commanders tickets

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Malachi Chaney attended the Commanders vs. Falcons game after the Commanders heard about his recovery. (FOX 5)

The son of The Wire actor Tray Chaney got a big surprise at Sunday’s Falcons game against the Washington Commanders.

What we know:

Malachi Chaney, who was severely injured when a tornado struck his Henry County home earlier this year, received free tickets and field passes to the game from the Commanders. Malachi, a die-hard fan of the team, showed up wearing a Jayden Daniels jersey.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 caught up with the Chaney family during the game. Malachi said he was thrilled to be there and shared that he is recovering well after suffering broken ribs and other injuries.

"I'm back at college at Savannah State University, and it's just been so great," Malachi said. "It's really just been my family, friends, and God, that got me through it and back to my old self."

He said he was grateful for the community lifting him up during his recovery.

"Special shout out to ATL, our hometown DC and Savannah State University just been like huge. It really takes a village. That's what it showed me this summer," Malachi said. "It really takes a village."

The backstory:

Tray Chaney thanked the Commanders organization for making the day possible, saying he had been working with them for months to plan the surprise after the team reached out upon hearing about Malachi’s injuries.