'The Wire' actor's son reunites with firefighters who saved his life after tornado

"The Wire" actor Tray Chaney and his son, Malachi Chaney, reunited with the first responders who helped save the teen's life after a tornado destroyed their Henry County home.

Chaney said he and his family will be forever grateful and thankful to Henry County Fire Rescue Company 1 Team.

The backstory:

Malachi suffered several broken ribs, facial fractures, and multiple cuts when an EF-2 tornado tore through their Locust Grove subdivision on May 29, leveling the home the family had built five years ago. The storm struck without much warning while Tray and Malachi were relaxing at home.

Chaney recalled the terrifying moment when the walls and furniture collapsed around them. He was buried under debris but escaped with a gash on his head. His son, however, was thrown nearly 300 feet into the woods behind their home.

Thanks to the quick action of neighbors, Malachi was found and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Since then, Tray Chaney has shared encouraging signs of his son's recovery, including Malachi’s ability to squeeze his father’s hand in response to nurses' prompts.

Malachi spent five days in the ICU. He has since been released from the hospital and is walking again, but his recovery continues.

What they're saying:

The actor, known for playing Malik "Poot" Carr on the HBO series, shared photos and videos of the reunion on Instagram.

"Y’all Saved My Son’s Life & was there guiding me every step of the way as a FATHER as a HUSBAND through this traumatic devastating life changing experience," Tray Chaney wrote.

In the video, Malachi Chaney told the firefighters he would appreciate them "forever."

"I can't thank you enough, honestly," the teen said.

Tray Chaney also revealed that the family is working on a documentary about their experience, saying that pre-production is already underway.

He said he hopes that the documentary will inspire millions worldwide.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for anyone who wants to help the family recover.