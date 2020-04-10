Son of Bulldogs head coach interrupts interview in the cutest way

When your son brings you a picture of a snake, you stop and look at the picture. That’s what any good dad would do. And it didn’t matter that this dad was in the middle of an interview with an SEC Network reporter.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was in the middle of an interview with SEC Network’s Laura Rutledge when his 7-year-old son, Andrew, approached him behind the camera with that picture.

Rutledge posted the adorable exchange that followed on her Twitter account.

The fifth-year coach brought his son in to say hello and to show off Andrew’s find which apparently was right in their driveway.

The coach then tells his son he must focus on the interview.

It might only be 20 seconds, but it just might be the cutest video, if not the most spot-on video demonstrating social-distancing and the new normal, you see all week.

It leaves one wondering how much crossover there is in coaching and parenting.

