Some retailers removing self-checkout lanes

There are all sorts of business trends that aim to cut costs. And when they do, they often cut labor in favor of machines. Well, there is a possible backtrack in a retail trend. Self-checkout lanes in some places are actually going away.

Self-checkout lanes have been around since the late 80s when Kroger introduced us to them. Still, Kroger is leading the charge with some stores going all self-checkout. Kohl's announced it would be adding lanes. We started to see even more of them during the pandemic when we tried to cut back on person-to-person contact. Some people love them. Some don't. Some like them sometimes.

Dollar General just announced it is taking them out of about 12,000 locations. The discount retailer Five Below is removing them from what it calls their most at-risk stores. Target has already taken a step back and only offers them to customers with 10 items or fewer. And Walmart is rescinding availability as well. In some stores, self-checkout is only available to Walmart+ customers.

It's happening for multiple reasons and theft in some stores is a big reason. That's what Five Below and Dollar General have announced. Other retailers are getting feedback from their customers that they like them, but the system needs tweaking. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. It depends on the number of items, time of day - things like that.

So if you have strong feelings about self-checkout lanes, please tell the manager of the store where you shop. Maybe write the company. Let them know what you like and what you don't. Maybe we will get that sweet spot - the one where it's convenient, but you also don't feel abandoned in the lane looking for help.