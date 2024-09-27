Some Atlanta residents resort to boats as Helene leaves streets submerge

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:40 AM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
21
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:20 AM EDT until MON 3:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:46 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:44 AM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:53 AM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:51 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:38 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:08 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fulton County, Spalding County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Upson County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Newton County, Butts County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Douglas County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, Newton County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:28 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:16 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:09 AM EDT, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:37 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:05 AM EDT, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:09 AM EDT, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:31 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:31 AM EDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Towns County, Union County, Walker County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County

Some Atlanta residents resort to boats as Helene leaves streets submerge

By
Published  September 27, 2024 11:47pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Boats being used in some neighborhoods after Helene

Helene brought record rainfall to metro Atlanta, causing widespread flooding and leading some to use boats to get around.

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta is drying out after Helene barreled through the area. The storm toppled trees, tore down power lines and submerged streets. Some roads were so inundated that people in some neighborhoods actually took to boats to get around. 

Woodland Brook Drive was swamped. The only way people could get down the road was by boat. So a good Samaritan took out his motorboat to give his neighbors rides to their homes. 

Angela Wells and her son set out on their neighbor’s boat for a ride across troubled waters. "There’s no way to get there by street," Wells said. 

Rain submerged her street in the Brandy Station subdivision of Vinings. "It is totally flooded," Wells said. "Our whole front yard is flooded, and we have standing water in our basement." 

Some Georgians were getting around by boat after Helene tore through the state on Sept. 27, 2024 (FOX 5)

Woodland Brook Drive looked more like the Everglades than a residential road. 

There’s no way Price Connor and her little dog Pippi could navigate their washed-out street. "No, I sure can’t," Connor said. "It would be over our heads. And Pippi’s little, so she couldn’t take the water. I’m afraid there are snakes in there too." 

So, Andrew Link revved up his motorboat and ferried flooded-out friends to their houses. "Just to help them get to their homes faster," Link said. 

Some Georgians were getting around by boat after Helene tore through the state on Sept. 27, 2024 (FOX 5)

Torrential rain flooded Brandy Station, which sits right beside the Chattahoochee River. "Eight to 12 inches of rain in Atlanta, next to the river, you’re going to see some flooding," link said. "It’s 12-and-a-half feet deep out there." 

Link says he is just being a good neighbor. "Why not? It’s good karma," he said. 