Solidarity at ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ in Cobb County

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event took place at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw on April 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

Community members came together for Cobb County’s third annual "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event on Saturday morning. Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw became a vibrant hub of solidarity and support. Participants, including men, women, children, and pets, walked together to take a stand against rape, sexual assault, and gender violence.

"Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" is an international initiative that encourages men to literally walk one mile in women's high-heeled shoes to promote awareness and foster empathy for the experiences of those affected by sexual violence. The event in Cobb County has grown significantly since its inception, drawing larger crowds each year and raising substantial funds for local support services.

This year's walk was particularly meaningful, as it benefitted the Cobb Family Advocacy Center, a vital resource providing support and assistance to families impacted by violence.

Two men who attended the event wearing red high-heel pumps said they have a greater empathy towards women following the walk. They believed showing solidarity at the event was important.