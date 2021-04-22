Soggy Saturday with the potential for severe storms

Saturday is expected to be wet and stormy across north Georgia with some of those storms having the potential of turning severe.

The clouds will come rolling in Friday night and so will the rain chance which will be close to 60 percent. North Georgia could see a quarter and a half an inch of rain overnight.

Some showers could sneak into the state during the overnight hours, but a big wave of rain and potential thunderstorms will begin to move in around sunrise as a warm front lifts in our direction. The trailing cold front for the afternoon brings a risk of severe storms.

There is still a Level 2 Risk from a line south of Rome, Canton, and Gainesville. Just a Marginal Risk above that same line.

The main threat on Saturday is from damaging straight-line winds, hail, and the chance for an isolated tornado.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is watching the possibility of stronger storms to the south and a stabilizing influence from rain-cooled air from the morning rain may keep the area’s severe weather to a minimum. But regardless, residents will want to keep up with the weather for any changes.

The rain, despite falling on the weekend, is a very welcome sight with April being a very dry month. Less than a half-inch of rain has fallen in metro Atlanta during only four days so far this month. A typical month sees more than three times that amount spread over about 11 days.

Rain fall totals from this system should be between an inch to two and a half inches.

The rain chance diminishes into the overnight hours and vanishes after sunrise Sunday with highs near 73. And the forecast is on track for highs in the 80s for the middle of next week.

