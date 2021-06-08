Software update expands Apple Wallet usage

Apple's newest software update expands the types of cards and documents that can be added to the Wallet App.

You'll soon be able to include IDs and driver's licenses in certain states.

Apple is in talks with the TSA to get the IDs accepted by airport checkpoints.

It's also working with hotel chains to allow key cards to be stored.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.