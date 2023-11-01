Social Circle woman found dead in her home Oct. 30
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who was killed in her Newton County home has been identified as 37-year-old Natasha Billings of Social Circle.
According to the Newtown County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a request for a welfare check on Oct. 30 at a home on Skyview Drive in Social Circle.
A woman told police she had not heard from her daughter since Oct. 28.
The sheriff's office did not mention a possible suspect or how the woman was killed. They did say she was a victim of homicide.