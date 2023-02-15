Social Circle woman accused of setting fire to own home, officials say

article

An arrested Walton County woman is now accused of setting fire to her own home.

Officials with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say 36-year-old Adrianna Cody is facing a charge of first-degree arson.

Authorities began an investigation after a fire at a residence on Sweet Gum Street in Social Circle, Georgia on Jan. 25.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found multiple small fires inside the residence. After an investigation, officials say they learned that the four fires were intentionally set throughout the home.

Cody, who has been living in the home, is believed to be "directly involved" with the fires, investigators said.

The Social Circle woman had already been taken into custody on unrelated charges Those charges have not been specified.