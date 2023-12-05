2 uninjured in Social Circle plane crash

article

Two people walked away from a single-engine plane crash uninjured in Social Circle on Tuesday.

The Cessna Skyhawk took off from Athens-Ben Epps Airport just after 2:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.com, and landed at the Sleepy Hollow Airport, a private air strip in Social Circle at 3 p.m.

A photo shared by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office shows the plane, on the ground, in and among the trees.

No word on the cause of the crash. The FAA and NTSB will be investigating.

The names of the two people on board have not been released.

The plane is owned by a aircraft leasing company.