Snow, winter fun returns to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

Snow is making a return to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in Georgia. FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes got a sneak preview of all family-friendly winter fun.

Blizzard Mountain Snow Tubing is returning for another year. The resort boasts one of the longest snow tubing rides, which is 575 feet long with an eight-story drop. Single riders must be at least 42 inches tall.

Additionally, Frosty's Ice Rink will reopen for another year of family fun.

The experience also features amusement rides, including a carousel, bumper cars, and a Ferris wheel, all set in a winter wonderland midway.

Folks can also head to Snowball Alley for a family-friendly snowball fight, or to make snow angels.

A one-day pass is priced at $54.99 for adults, and $39.99 for children aged 4 to 7 years and for seniors. Admission for kids 3 years old and under is free. Special group rates are available, as are discounts for visits after 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Lakeside Lights spectacle are also available. Pricing for these starts at $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for children aged 4 to 7. Seniors aged 65 and older receive a $5 discount on the adult ticket price. Again, kids 3 years old and under are admitted free of charge.

Season passes, as well as special ticket combo experiences, are also available. Furthermore, special discounts are offered to veterans and first responders. For more information, visit their website.