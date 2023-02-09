Tracking possibility of snow in north Georgia for the weekend

There is a lot of buzz on social media in Georgia about the possibility of some winter weather this weekend.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is currently tracking a complex weather system that will bring mostly rain, but keeping on the possibility there could be a changeover in some areas early Sunday morning.

That system will move across the Southeast, but right now, it is too early for specifics other than it will be wet and child for most of the weekend.

Currently, there are no watches, warnings, or advisories in Georgia associated with this system.

Saturday, there will be widespread showers across north Georgia.

Overnight into early Sunday morning, some of those showers and thunderstorms could change over into a wintry mix or snow.

By sunrise, there could be a light dusting.

The greatest threat for measurable snow will be in the high elevations of the north Georgia mountains.

The temperatures across north Georgia are expected to be above freezing.

The models are not necessarily in agreement on where, when, or how much snow will fall.

Those closer to Atlanta may see rain change to snow, temperatures will likely be above freezing, so travel issues are not a concern.

Likely accumulations would be on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Heavy rain is also expected, especially south of Atlanta. Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches.

Check back as the FOX 5 Storm Team will be refining this forecast as the event moves closer