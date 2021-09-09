Snellville officer hospitalized from car wreck, police say

The Snellville Police Department closed a major Gwinnett County road while investigating a car wreck involving one of its officers.

Police shut down Scenic Highway in both directions between Wisteria Drive and Dogwood Road during the investigation.

Detective Corporal Jeff Manley with Snellville PD said a driver pulled out in front of a squad car responding to a call while its sirens and lights were active.

"The civilian driver was ejected from the vehicle and did sustain injuries and was taken to a local hospital," Manley said. "The officer also sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital."

Georgia State Patrol is investigating and said the civilian driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said the officer traveled into the center turn lane, which had heavy traffic. The other driver, in a Ford Focus, pulled out in front of the officer from a shopping strip.

Investigators said the officer tried to swerve left to avoid the collision but collided with the other car.

The officer and the driver of the Ford were injured and transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

