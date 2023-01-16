Snellville officer shoots armed suspect at gas station, police say

Police in Snellville said an officer shot a man, who drew a gun early Monday morning at a gas station.

The suspect, police said, is receiving treatment at a hospital and the officer had a minor injury. Snellville police didn't provide the names of the suspect or officer.

A statement from the Snellville Police Department said an officer went to a Speedway gas station on Stone Mountain Highway at Highpoint Road at around 4 a.m. Monday. Multiple people called to report a man was brandishing a gun there.

Police found the suspect's car at the gas station. Police said an officer approached the car.

The suspect "produced a firearm" when the officer tried to talk to them, according to the statement.

The officer fired their weapon and hit the suspect. Police provided medical aid while they waited for an ambulance.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services took the suspect to a hospital.

Investigators found the suspect's gun at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.