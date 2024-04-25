Snellville home goes up in flames after fire starts in garage

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Firefighters from Gwinnett County rushed to a house fire on Crestside Ridge in Snellville after a resident's call at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday reported flames engulfing their home. Luckily, everyone was out of the house when firefighters arrived.

The fire, which started in the garage of the two-story home, was swiftly contained by firefighters using three hose lines and an aerial ladder truck. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Three occupants and a mechanic working on a vehicle inside the garage were present during the fire. The mechanic alerted the family after flames erupted from the vehicle's engine compartment.

Although the house had working smoke alarms, the fire still displaced two adults and two children. While the American Red Cross offered assistance, the family chose to stay with relatives instead.

Initially, fire investigators were called to the scene, but firefighters determined the fire was accidental, originating in the garage.