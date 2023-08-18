Snellville celebrating 100th birthday with events today, Saturday; Chamblee celebrates 115

Two vibrant metro Atlanta cities are basking in the joy of historic milestones as Snellville reaches its centennial mark and Chamblee celebrates its 115th birthday.

In Snellville, the atmosphere is abuzz with excitement as the city embarks on its 100-year celebration since achieving cityhood. The commemorative festivities are set to begin with a grand event at 11 a.m. today—an unveiling ceremony for a striking statue paying homage to the city's founders, Thomas Snell and James Sawyer. The bronze monument promises to be a centerpiece of the centennial celebration, reminding all of the city's rich history and growth over the past century.

As the day unfolds, an array of events has been scheduled. Tonight and tomorrow, residents and visitors can partake in a medley of activities, including the tantalizing offerings of food trucks, a showcase of classic cars, a lively concert, a vibrant farmers' market, and a unique ghost tour—a diverse lineup that reflects the dynamic character of Snellville itself.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring city of Chamblee, echoes of cheer continue to resonate as they mark their 115th year of existence. A nostalgic journey through time was commemorated yesterday when the city shared a captivating video on its Facebook page, spotlighting the evolution that has shaped Chamblee's identity. The video, a compilation of "then-and-now" images, traces the transformation of iconic locales such as City Hall, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, and Chamblee High School. This reflection on the past serves as a poignant reminder of the city's enduring heritage and its continuous evolution.