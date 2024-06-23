Canned coffee recall: Deadly botulinum toxin scare reported for popular drinks

article

Dozens of popular canned coffee products have been recalled over a botulism scare.

Snapchill has voluntarily recalled all of its canned coffee drinks due to a violation in processing procedures, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The violations could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin botulinum.

Foodborne botulism is essentially food poisoning caused by the growth of bacteria on improperly sterilized preserved foods, including canned drinks. Some of the symptoms include muscle weakness, paralysis and a hard time breathing.

Snapchill products are distributed nationwide and are sold under various brand names. The drinks are sold in seven and 12 oz cans.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Customers are advised to throw the products out, or return them to Snapchill or the store they were bought from.