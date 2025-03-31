Snapchat threat leads to arrest of Acworth student

The Brief A school shooting threat leads to the arrest of a high school senior. The FBI tipped off local police that a threat was made over Snapchat to shoot up North Cobb Christian School in Acworth. A 17-year-old student was arrested and charged with terroristic threats.



What we know:

Acworth police say they were notified by the FBI around 10:30 Monday morning that a threat was made on Snapchat to shoot up North Cobb Christian School. The school was placed on lockdown as police raced to the school campus. "The threat stated she wanted to shoot up the school. There was no direct threat made to any particular person or teacher," said Acworth Police Sgt. Eric Mistretta.

Police say there was a photo along with the threat. "She took a selfie with the snapchat and added a caption with the selfie that she wanted to shoot up the school," said Sgt. Mistretta.

Police worked with school administrators who were able to identify the student as 17-year-old Ella Sever. She is in the Cobb County jail charged with terroristic threats.

School officials say no weapons or items of concern were found on the student or on campus.

What they're saying:

In a statement, school officials wrote:

"The student will no longer be enrolled at north Cobb Christian school and will not be allowed on campus. We ask for you to please keep this student and family in your prayers".

Acworth police say it's important for parents to talk to their children and make sure they know every threat is taken seriously.

"Every time we receive a threat like this on Snapchat or any social media we do look into it and investigate very thoroughly, and consequences will be taken against any kind of threats if they're joking or not joking," said Sgt. Mistretta.