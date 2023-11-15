Person shot, killed by police during attempted traffic stop along S. Cobb Drive

One person is dead after law enforcement officers opened fire during an attempted traffic stop, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owen said.

South Cobb Drive is shut down between Windy Hill Road and Old Concord Road NE. Traffic is being routed along Old Concord Road.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night near the Dobbins Air Reserve Base along South Cobb Drive SE just north of Windy Hill Road SE.

Sheriff Owens says the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Unit, a multi-jurisdictional task force which targets drug activity in the area, was attempting to pull the vehicle over.

Very few details were released during a press conference just after 8 p.m., but the sheriff said the shots were fired after the driver "endeavored to escape" the scene.

No officers were injured.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Police officers respond to an incident along South Cobb Drive just north of Windy Hill Road on Nov. 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 saw patrol cars surrounding several vehicles.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate.

This is the 91st such officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year.

MAP OF LOCATION