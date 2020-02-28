Smyrna police search for suspect possibly connected to string of bank robberies

Smyrna police are investigating after multiple of bank robberies in the area.

According to police the Wells Fargo Bank in the 5000 block of United Drive was robbed and then on February 27 the Fifth Third Bank located in the 3000 block of South Cobb Drive was robbed.

Police said it is believed the robberies are connected because they were likely committed by the same person.

The suspect is described at a black male in his early to mid-30's with a husky build. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie sweatshirt with the name brand "Champion". The man also had on black sneakers and wears a surgical type of mask during each robbery.

Anyone with information on suspect's identity or whereabouts should dial 911 or call the Smyrna Police Department’s non-emergency number at 770-434-6666 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477). If you call the Atlanta Crime Stoppers tip-line, you can remain anonymous and you may be eligible to receive award money.