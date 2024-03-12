Smyrna man surrenders after fatal stabbing Monday on Winy Hill Road

A 50-year-old Smyrna man has turned himself in for a fatal stabbing in the 2600 block of Windy Hill Road.

According to Cobb County Police Department, they found 40-year-old Herman Robinson of Marietta with multiple stab wounds on March 11.

He was transported to Kennestone Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed he had been stabbed by 50-year-old Randy Graham. Hours later, Graham voluntarily contacted 911, expressing his desire to surrender.

Police have not revealed a possible motive for the murder or said if the men knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.