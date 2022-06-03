Metro Atlanta KFC transforming to Jack Harlow HQ to promote new combo meal

article

Jack Harlow and KFC have a treat for the rapper's fans in metro Atlanta.

Saturday, KFC will turn its restaurant on the 2600 block of Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, Georgia into the headquarters for the "First Class" rapper's new combo meal.

The Jack Harlow Meal is a combo of the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and a lemonade - all decked out in custom Jack Harlow packaging.

At the Smyrna KFC, fans of Jack Harlow can chow down on the meal while listening to his new album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You" playing through a bucket speaker. KFC says there will also be surprises throughout the day.

"When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn't be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better," Harlow said in a statement.

(Courtesy of KFC)

The Kentucky native and KFC have also come together for a line of co-branded merchandise that will be available while supplies last.

While Saturday is the big event in Smyrna, the meal will be available to everyone at restaurants nationwide starting Monday.

