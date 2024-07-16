Gun sales skyrocket at Smyrna shop after Trump assassination attempt, owner says

The owner of the largest gun store in the world says his sales have nearly doubled following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Customers at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna say they are feeling uneasy following the Pennsylvania rally shooting.

They say they want to be prepared for whatever might happen.

Americans were in disbelief after watching a former president escape an assassination by inches.

U.S. gun sales skyrocket after Trump shooting

Now, FOX 5 Atlanta has learned that many people across the country have flooded gun stores to make purchases, following the weekend violence.

Adventure Outdoors

"Talking to other dealers across the country, business significantly picked up Sunday morning and all day Sunday and even into yesterday too. We've seen a 40 to 50% increase in business nearly overnight," Adventure Outdoors owner Eric Wallace revealed.

Wallace says gun sales were slow this summer, even though it is an election year. His store is closed on Sundays, but at least 12 customers were already standing in line before the doors opened Monday morning.

Mr. Wallace says many Americans have lingering unanswered questions.

"There's some distrust in our government out here where a 20-year-old with no training nearly pulled off an assassination of a former president. That seems unthinkable," Mr. Wallace said.

Customers say violent events like this should make everyone more responsible, but an 80-year-old grandmother says she was not swayed by the weekend's turn of events.

"I’ve wanted this for a while. [I've] thought about it, taken a class or two, talked to my grandson," customer Harriett Moore said. "Not so much anything like that."

Adventure Outdoors

Adventure Outdoors usually sells about 40 to 45 guns a day.

On Monday, they sold just over 80.