Smoothie shop in Peachtree City busted for selling counterfeit designer goods

Peachtree City police have busted a smoothie shop for what they say the business was dealing from a backroom.

Police say the owners, Erika Rylant, 40, and her husband, 35-year-old Thomas Bean, both of Coweta County, were arrested on a felony charge of distribution and sale of counterfeit merchandise. Investigators say Bean also had an active warrant for probation violation.

Police raided the couple's business, Cool Beans, as well as their home, seizing more than 1,400 items with fake labels from 32 fashion designers. The retail value of the actual designer products is over $2 million, police say.

"We got some anonymous tips that there was a store in Peachtree City selling counterfeit merchandise from designer brands. We also got a tip from an organization that represents some of those designer brands," said Lt. Brad Williams, of the Peachtree City Police Department.

Police raided Cool Beans and investigators say officers discovered the backroom was set up like a store. Police say the couple also shipped merchandise from their home,

"There were 32 designer brands of counterfeit merchandise, totaling a little bit more than $2 million in retail value," Lt. Williams said.

The video of the raid appears to show handbags, shoes, and clothing. Police say the investigation was carried out by Peachtree City’s new Crime Suppression Unit.

Police say they also arrested an employee, Sydney Williams, who they also charged with felony distribution and sale of counterfeit merchandise.

There is the old phrase, "you get what you paid for." In this case, police say the counterfeit merchandise was not of good quality and not good value. They say it might look good at first, but it would not last.