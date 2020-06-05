Small plane heading from Florida to Indiana crashes in Eatonton, GA

A small plane crashed in Putnam County Friday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to the FAA, a Piper PA-31T went down around 3:30 p.m. into the woods near Tanyard Road in Eatonton. The twin-engine turboprop plane was on its way to Indiana from Williston, Florida when the accident occurred.

One of the wings of a small plane that crashed in a wooded area of Eatonton, Georgia Friday, June 5, 2020 (Photo: Jackson Embry).

Putnam County Fire Department confirmed the crash was fatal. It is unclear how many people on board.



Viewer video sent to FOX 5 shows what appears to be a plane in distress in the sky. Flames cane be seen and a loud bang can be heard in the video.



A second video taken by a FOX 5 viewer showed a plane dropping out of the sky.



The FAA said that the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation.

