Small plane heading from Florida to Indiana crashes in Eatonton, GA

Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Putnam County
FOX 5 Atlanta

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A small plane crashed in Putnam County Friday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed. 

According to the FAA, a Piper PA-31T went down around 3:30 p.m. into the woods near Tanyard Road in Eatonton. The twin-engine turboprop plane was on its way to Indiana from Williston, Florida when the accident occurred.  

One of the wings of a small plane that crashed in a wooded area of Eatonton, Georgia Friday, June 5, 2020 (Photo: Jackson Embry).

Putnam County Fire Department confirmed the crash was fatal. It is unclear how many people on board. 

Viewer video sent to FOX 5 shows what appears to be a plane in distress in the sky. Flames cane be seen and a loud bang can be heard in the video.

Viewer video shows possible plane in distress over Putnam County

Video sent to FOX 5 Atlanta from a viewer appears to show a plane in distress while flying over Putnam County, Flames can be seen and a large bank can be heard. The sheriff's office confirmed a small plane went down Friday afternoon.


A second video taken by a FOX 5 viewer showed a plane dropping out of the sky.
 

Viewer video shows plane drop out of the sky

Viewer video sent to FOX 5 shows a plane dropping out of the sky over Eatonton, Georgia on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The FAA said that the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation.

