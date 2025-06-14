Car crash causes water main break in Buckhead

article

The Brief The 16-inch break occurred after a car crash in the 2000 block of Peachtree Road NW, according to Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management. The road is not fully closed, but some lanes might be blocked off while crews work to fix the water main break. There is no timeline for when the repairs will be completed.



A water main break closed parts of Peachtree Road on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta city officials.

What we know:

The 16-inch break occurred after a car crash in the 2000 block of Peachtree Road NW, according to Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management.

The road is not fully closed, but some lanes might be blocked off while crews work to fix the water main break.

The city said drivers should avoid the area if possible.

What we don't know:

There is no timeline for when the repairs will be completed.