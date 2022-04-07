Small plane crashes on Cobb Parkway, highway blocked

article

A small plane crash has shut down all lanes of a Cobb County highway Wednesday morning.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation reports a plane has crashed on Cobb Parkway just north of Kennesaw Due West Road.

According to Kennesaw police, the pilot was the only one inside the plane at the time of the crash and is safe.

Officials have not said the cause of the crash.

Drivers should avoid Cobb Parkway and try to take alternate routes until the investigation is over and the wreckage is cleared.