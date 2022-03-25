Expand / Collapse search
2 injured in small plane crash in woods near Barrow County Airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
12:21PM
Barrow County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are on the scene of a small plane crash near the Barrow County Airport Friday morning.

Officials say around 10:50 a.m., a single-engine Cessna C172 crashed in a wooded area in Winder, Georgia east of the Barrow County Airport.

According to investigators, the pilot reported engine failure before the crash.

Two people were onboard the airplane. Officials say they were able to get themselves out of the crash and have been transported to nearby hospitals.

The plane was extremely damaged and on fire when crews arrived at the scene. Firefighters have gotten the blaze under control and contained.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

