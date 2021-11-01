Small plane crashes at Cobb County airport after equipment failure

article

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into a small plane crash at a Cobb County airport Sunday.

Cobb County Fire says a small plane had some sort of equipment failure at McCollum Field, causing it to crash.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the plane didn't suffer much damage.

The airport was shut down for a period of time to investigate the incident.

Federal authorities will release information about the crash after the investigation is over.

